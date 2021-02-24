Alias Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,867.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1,867.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alias has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00226598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001974 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009476 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.