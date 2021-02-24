Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 8.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $250.55. 199,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $677.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

