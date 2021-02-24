Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $481.71.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.