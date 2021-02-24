Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge Sells 5,602 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54.

ALGN traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.26. The company had a trading volume of 646,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,227. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.76. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

