ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) were up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,162,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,283,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other ALJ Regional news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $497,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 287,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

