ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) were up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,162,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,283,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other ALJ Regional news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $497,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.
