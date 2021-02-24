Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Alkermes worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 165.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

