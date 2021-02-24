All Sports Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $289,753.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.