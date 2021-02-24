Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Allegion worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Allegion by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.