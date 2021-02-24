Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Allegion worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Allegion by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

