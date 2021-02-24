Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading Up 10.4%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 943,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,285,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

