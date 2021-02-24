AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AWF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 199,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,668. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez purchased 2,915 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

