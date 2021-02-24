Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 201,136 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.92% of Proofpoint worth $151,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

