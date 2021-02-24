Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 51,898 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.71% of Kennametal worth $142,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

