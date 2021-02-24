Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 58,025 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.93% of Silk Road Medical worth $148,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 147,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,416 shares of company stock worth $4,375,538 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

