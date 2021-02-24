Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 74,897 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Universal Display worth $144,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

