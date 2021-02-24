Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.94% of Bruker worth $160,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

