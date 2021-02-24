Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 21,043 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.16% of Commvault Systems worth $160,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

