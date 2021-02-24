Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $135.66 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.41% of Amedisys worth $135,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average is $262.18.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

