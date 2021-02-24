Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $139.18 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,872 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.07% of Entegris worth $139,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

ENTG stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

