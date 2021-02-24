Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $157.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,792 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $157,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,690,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

