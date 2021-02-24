Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $157.93 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of Smartsheet worth $157,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,056 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

