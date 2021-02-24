Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $144,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $495,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

STL opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

