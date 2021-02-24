Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,091 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.19% of XPO Logistics worth $129,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

