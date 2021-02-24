Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,089,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of General Electric worth $141,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.