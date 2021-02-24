Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.82% of HubSpot worth $149,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

