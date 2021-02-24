Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.38% of Planet Fitness worth $159,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

