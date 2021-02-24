Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.83% of Ingersoll Rand worth $157,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

