Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 139,647 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.85% of MGM Growth Properties worth $158,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $56,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

