Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 232,195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $133,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

