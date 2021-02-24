Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 396,993 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 396,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.30% of NCR worth $159,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

