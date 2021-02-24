Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,345 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $126,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker stock opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.