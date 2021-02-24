Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Northrop Grumman worth $147,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $365.85. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.