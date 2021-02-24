Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536,613 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.12% of Synovus Financial worth $149,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

