Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.01% of BankUnited worth $160,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.