Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656,043 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.85% of Masco worth $122,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Masco by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

