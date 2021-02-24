Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LNT opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

