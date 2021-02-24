Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

