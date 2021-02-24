Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 6%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.12. 892,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,487,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,286.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

