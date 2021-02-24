AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.36. 212,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 237,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

In other news, Director Juan Vera sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $609,644.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,426,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,314,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $1,894,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AlloVir by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AlloVir by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

