AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $499,658.64 and $353.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

