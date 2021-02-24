Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $406.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.62 million and the lowest is $403.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.