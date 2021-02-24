Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $406.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

MDRX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

