Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Up 9.9%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 2,512,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,624,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

