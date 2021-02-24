Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,569. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,776 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 215,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a PE ratio of 613.50 and a beta of 2.53.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

