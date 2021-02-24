Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $253.40 million and $104.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.