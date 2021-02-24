Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 883,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,272,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of -1.27.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,663.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

