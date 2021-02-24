Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05). 26,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 14,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

The stock has a market cap of £95.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 54.26 and a quick ratio of 21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.29.

About Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

