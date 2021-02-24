Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,079.88. 38,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,703.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

