Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,045.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,920.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,703.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

