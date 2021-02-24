Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,034.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,920.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,703.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.