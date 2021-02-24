Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,060.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,703.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

